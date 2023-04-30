FAIR WARNING / DREAMTIDE Guitarist HELGE ENGELKE Passes At Age 61

German rockers Fair Warning have shared the sad news that guitarist Helge Engelke has passed away at age 61:

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to inform you that our dear friend and guitarist, Helge Engelke, has passed away unexpectedly yesterday, on April 28, 2023. He died in hospital after complications occurred with a colon tumor which only had been discovered two days before.

Speaking for all of us, this is a tremendous loss, both as a friend and colleague, as well as a gifted artist, always full of great new ideas and concepts. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and love go out his beloved wife Olatz and daughter Maialen.

May God bless Helge's soul."

Engelke recorded eight studio albums with Fair Warning between 1992 and 2016. He formed Dreamtide in 2001 following the break-up of Fair Warning in 2000, and kept the band running when Fair Warning reunited in 2005. Dreamtide's final album, and possibly Engelke's last recorded work, was the 2022 album, Drama Dust Dream.