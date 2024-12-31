Fans Outraged After AC/DC Brothers' Childhood Home Demolished

News.com.au is exclusively reporting that the iconic home where AC/DC first began has been abruptly demolished in a move that has angered Aussie music fans.

The famous Young House in Sydney’s inner west was bought in February 2023 for $5.8 million and has been quietly demolished in recent weeks.

The number 4 house on Burleigh Street in Burwood was the childhood home of talented Aussie musicians Malcolm, Angus and George Young after the family migrated from Scotland in 1963.

Malcolm and Angus would go on to found AC/DC in 1973 while older brother George co-founded rock band the Easybeats in 1964. Both Malcolm and George died in 2017, with Angus still touring with the band at age 69.

After leaving Scotland, the Young family first lived in Villawood Migrant Hostel before the boys’ father managed to find work. The family lived in a few other homes in Burwood before moving permanently to 4 Burleigh Street in 1965.

The home was considered to be so iconic, Burwood Council commissioned a mural dedicated to Angus and Malcolm Young to be painted down the road at 12 Burleigh Street.

Read the full report at News.com.au.

AC/DC return to the road in North America for the first time in nine years on the 2025 Power Up North American Tour.

Much to the delight of millions of fans across North America, the legendary Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band will perform in 13 stadiums coast-to-coast next spring. This run kicks off on April 10 in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on May 28 in Cleveland, OH at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on May 24.

Tickets for all shows, featuring support from The Pretty Reckless, are on sale now, here.

The tour shares its name with their 2020 album, Power Up, which bowed at #1 in 21 countries. In 2024, AC/DC completed a European leg of the Power Up Tour, packing the biggest stadiums on the continent in the process. Power Up notably notched their third #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide. Plus, it garnered Grammy Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Performance” and “Best Music Video” for “Shot In The Dark.” Power Up is available here.

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

To continue their reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC - Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney - are back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year.

Tour dates:

April

10 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

14 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

18 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

22 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

May

4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

12 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

16 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

24 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

28 - Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field