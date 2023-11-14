FIFTH NOTE Release "Here We Are" Music Video

Indian rockers, Fifth Note, have released a video for "Here We Are", the new single from their upcoming debut album, Here We Are, out on December 8 via Frontiers. Pre-order Here We Are here, watch the new video below.

A new signing to the Frontiers label, Fifth Note is based in Kohima, the capital state of Nagaland, in the Northeast region of India. The group started up in the middle of 2019, evolving from the original foundation as a Christian themed band. Now, they draw most of their musical influences from the secular progressive metal and classic old school hard rock genres. Though progressive music can run the risk of being self-indulgent, Fifth Note manage to offer a sort of primal urge in their music while still offering catchy melodies and a super polished sound.

Like many other bands of the genre, Fifth Note started out performing cover songs, including songs from label mates such as Stryper and Circus Maximus among others. Nevertheless, with the growing interest in original music and demand from the fans, the band released their original "Misfortune" and "Here We Are" singles in 2021.

With those original songs released, the band won many fans and were inspired to keep going and play bigger stages with support from around the state and beyond. Fifth Note has performed live at numerous events and also won several awards in their homeland, thus gaining a considerable following in their country.

The band's original music piqued interest from the Frontiers label which works hard to scout the most exciting musical talents around the globe and the result is Here We Are - Fifth Note’s debut full length album. The record also includes Fifth Note's debut singles and a superbly crafted set of hard rock songs with a progressive metal edge. Not far off from what their compadres About Us have put out in the past few months on their acclaimed debut album. Additionally, Fifth Note is active in promoting good time music with no use of drugs, alcohol or things of that sort.

Tracklisting:

“Rider”

“Always Love You”

“Dreamer”

“Fantasy”

“I Won’t Give Up”

“Here We Are”

“Misfortune”

“Falling Apart”

“Confused Trauma”

“Drifted”

“End Time’s”

“Here We Are” (Acoustic Version – Japan Bonus Track)

“Here We Are” video:

“Always Love You” video:

Fifth Note are:

Samuel Thapa: - vocals

Khriekethozo Sekhose - guitar

Jubito Swu - bass

Rüüvolie Kire - drums

Sheduto Kezo - keyboards