FIMIR Featuring BATTLELORE Guitarist JYRI VAHVANEN Release New Single / Video "Mausoleum Craft"; Debut Album To Be Released This Month

Emerging from the ashes of Church Of Void, there is a new force rising up to pursue a path in the name of doom: Fimir. Their forthcoming debut containing six, heavy cosmic tracks unleashing an enthralling blend of razor sharp riffage, a haunting occult vibes, ambient soundspheres and classic doom metal. They will release Tomb Of God through Argonauta Records on July 30th. Check out the single / video "Mausoleum Craft" below.



Fimir features Battlelore guitarist / founder Jyri Vahvanen, working under the name Magus Corvus, fronting the band. For more information check out the official Fimir Facebok page here.

"One Eyed Beast"

"Horde Of Crows"

"White Wolf"

"Obsidian Giant"

"Temple Of Madness"

"Mausoleum Craft"

Pre-order Tomb Of God here.