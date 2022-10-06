FLOOR JANSEN Looks Forward To "Test Driving" Her New Look With NIGHTWISH In Brazil - "It's Called Headbanging, Not Hairbanging"

Nightwish singer, Floor Jansen, has revealed her new look in a series of posts via her social media pages (see below).

"I love my shorter hair!," says Floor. "Even though I’d rather have it long and healthy. But my hair grew thin, became brittle and wasn’t healthy anymore. I started using extensions that made it look beautiful again. I am grateful for the possibility of that, but like my natural me the most. So, if that means shorter hair to make it healthy and natural again, so it is.

I am excited to ‘test drive’ my shorter hair for some windmilling on stage with Nightwish next week in Brasil!!! It’s still called headbanging haha, not hairbanging 😉

I know some of you are concerned that I cannot or won't headbang anymore, and that the choice for shorter hair has somehow something to do with my solo career or a move away from metal. Rest assured, it is nothing more than a search for a natural healthy head of hair from a 40+ mom who is as in love with metal and music as ever, but also…. just human."





