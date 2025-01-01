FORBIDDEN Celebrating 40 Years; Unveils Reimagined Artwork Of Endless Slaughter Demo

2025 marks 40 years of California thrashers Forbidden. Originally formed under the name Forbidden Evil, the band formed in March 1985. To celebrate the anniversary, Forbidden has created a new design and reimagined artwork of their 1986 demo Endless Slaughter.

Says the band, “2025 marks a milestone for the band. The 40th Anniversary of the Formation of Forbidden (Evil) in March of 1985.

“For this momentous occasion, we’ve created a brand new design: A reimagining of our Endless Slaughter demo cover by incredible artist, Beto Farris. A modern full-color reboot of the conflict between good & evil of the original black & white art. The inspiration for what would become the Forbidden Evil album cover. Every corner of this image is packed with incredible detail and symbolism.

“Preorders for these LIMITED shirts will be available very soon. Keep an eye out over the coming days.

“Happy New Year to all of our Forbidden People!”

The June 1986 Endless Slaughter demo held four tracks including two featured on their 1989 full-length debut – “Chalice Of Blood” and “Forbidden Evil”.

Original artwork:

The demo contains the lineup of vocalist Russ Anderson, guitarist Robb Flynn, guitarist Craig Locicero, bassist John Tegio, and drummer James Pittman.