Former CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Gearing Up To Release TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Debut Single This Sunday

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who fronted Angtoria from 2002 - 2011 and was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, recently announced her return to making music following an extended hiatus. She announced the launch of her new band Torn Between Two Worlds with Angtoria bandmate Chris Rehn and is gearing up to release the debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception", this Sunday, January 31st.

Sarah has posted the following update:

"Sunday is a massive day for me personally. As most of you know, Chris Rehn and I are releasing our first track together in 14yrs and since we did God Has A Plan For Us All. We have no backing, no record company, no real press and actually no real solid plan yet, what we do know is this is just the beginning for us, a start. You may love the song, you may hate it; in fact you may think it's the worst thing you have heard since your cat or dog farted whilst going for a pooh, but hey, that's life and we are over the moon with this song. It will get bigger and it will get better and we do want you to love it, but if you don't? Still hang around and see what happens next!

We are proud and humbled at the fact so many have stood by us since we formed Angtoria. Me and Chris formed Angtoria, we are recording under a new name of Torn Between Two Worlds, and that name comes from our first demo which Chris and I recorded in 2002. So, if you can remember all I've just said, I have two things to say...

I'm repostng 'That's What The Wise Lady Said' so you can remember what we did, but also to say please listen to those lyrics. For all those who have felt at some point in this lockdown or their life you just wanna give up, DON'T! You can be anyone or anything. Well, almost. You never let anyone beat you down, be kind to all life and it will come back to you. Be strong and believe in ya self."