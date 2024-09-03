Former DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Teams With ENGL For New Signature Amp; Video

ENGL Amps are pleased to introduce the ENGL E658 Steve Morse Signature 20, a compact amplifier that combines exceptional power with remarkable tonal versatility.

Developed in collaboration with the esteemed guitarist and long-time Signature Artist Steve Morse, this amplifier captures his signature sound, making it an ideal choice for both live performances and studio recordings.

"I'm incredibly excited about this new signature amp," says Steve Morse. "ENGL has done a fantastic job capturing the essence of my tone in a portable, versatile amp. It’s perfect for everything from rehearsals to recording to live shows. I think players are going to love it."

Watch Steve introduce his new ENGL signature amp, the E658 Steve Morse Signature 20, below: