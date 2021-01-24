Former Headbangers Ball Host RIKI RACHTMAN Guests On Talking Metal Podcast; Gearing Up To Launch Metal Video Show In 2021

Mark Strigl and John Ostronomy at Talking Metal spoke with former Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman. Topics include his plans for his new show The Ball, his recent battle with COVID-19, the Cathouse, his podcasts, MTV’s Headbangers Ball, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Duff's Brooklyn, Riki’s Ride, Sharon Osbourne, Loveline, Steve Stevens, Eva Neu and much more.

The chat took place live on the Talking Metal stream on January 21st.



