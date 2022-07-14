Former HELIX Guitarist BRENT DOERNER’s MY WICKED TWIN Releases New Album The Ashtray Sonatas

My Wicked Twin has released The Ashtray Sonatas full-length album. Award winning singer/songwriter/guitarist Brent Doerner and his identical twin brother Brian bring insight to challenges facing everyone in these crazy times.

M.W.T. have created a mix of modern rock energy and classic rock emotion.

The result is a compelling mix of thoughtful lyrics, dynamic performance, and memorable choruses, representing the importance of story, reflection, and truth in songwriting.

Indie Tunz Records (indietunz.com) took notice and agreed to promote the new ten song album. Brent has toured the world in more than 13 countries with the likes of KISS, Motörhead, White Snake, Nazareth and Quiet Riot to name a few. Brent's former band Helix was awarded with four gold and two platinum LP's, and reached #1 in Sweden.

Brent was awarded Rock Band of the Month in February 2022 by ISSA (International Sing Song Writers Association).