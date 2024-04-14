Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON In Praise Of OVERKILL - "They Don't Have A Risk Or St. Anger Anywhere In Their Catalogue"

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. This month, the band will play 10 dates on their "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour. The trek kicked off on April 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the band will make appearances in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru before the final date on April 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

For the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour, DD Verni isn't able to participate as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Instead, bass duties are being handled by none other than David Ellefson. He recently spoke with The Metal Podcast and offered his thoughts on Overkill.

Ellefson: "Digging into these songs, they have probably made the best, most consistently great albums out of all of us. Thete's not a dud in the bunch; they don't have a Risk or St. Anger anywhere in their catalogue. Exodus has good stuff, too, but I think Overkill - now that I'm digging into it and really understanding it - it's just that. And D.D.'s amazing. I may be David Ellefson but I ain't no D.D. Verni. That guy is a masterful songwriter, his arrangements are killer, his parts are very clever and cool. It's got my thrash chops up and it's an honour to step in and help them out."

Check out fan-filmed video of Ellefson's first show with the band in Guadalajara below.

Setlist:

"Scorched"

"Bring Me The Night"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From The Gutter"

"Wicked Place"

"Coma"

"Horrorscope"

"Long Time Dyin'"

"The Surgeon"

"Mean, Green, Killing Machine"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

Encore:

"Hammerhead"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Fuck You" (The Subhumans)

Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Confirmed dates for Overkill's "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour are:

April

15 - San Salvador, El Salvador

17 - San Jose, Costa Rica

19 - Quito, Ecuador

21 - Santiago, Chile

22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

24 - La Paz, Bolivia

26 - Lima, Peru

28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil