Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Says He Passed On Joining DAVID LEE ROTH's Band - "I Just Don't Really Like His Voice"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice interviewed former Megadeth guitarist, Jeff Young, at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on March 8. Watch the video below.

Young talked about a number of topics, including the time he turned down the guitarist role in David Lee Roth's band in the late 80's.

Says Jeff: "I was being managed by Diamond Dave management, that's how I got that offer. I turned it down, I thought he would end up in Vegas, and that was all the way back then, and where did he end up? I might have E.S.P. or something. I just don't really like his voice, to be honest, and now I since learned he is a lunatic, so I made a great choice, he's nuts."

Kings of Thrash, the band featuring former Megadeth members David Ellefson (bass) and Jeff Young (guitar), the group, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, along with the occasional guest appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar)

In addition, the band has signed a worldwide deal with Cleopatra Records and will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best of the West…Live at the Whisky A Go Go on March 24. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live during the band's sold out show at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment.

Following their four warm-up dates in October 2022, Kings Of Thrash, featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young, recently embarked on the first leg of a 2023 world tour. The Thrashin' USA tour will roll through March 15. As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group will be performing the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good… So What albums in their entirety.

Kings Of Thrash also feature Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums. Support on all shows will be provided by Hatriot. VIP packages will be available for all shows, here.

The band has also signed a worldwide deal with Cleopatra Records and will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best Of The West… Live at the Whisky A Go Go on March 24. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)