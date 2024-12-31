Former MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Welcomes The New Year With Final Live Stream Of 2024; Video

Former Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, is welcoming 2025 by sharing his final live stream video of 2024. Watch the video below:

Loureiro recently released the track "Talking Dreams" from his new solo album, Theory Of Mind. Check out the official video below.

"Talking Dreams unveils the poignant tale of a dancer confined to the shadows of the stage. Though her soul belongs to the spotlight, she finds herself entangled in mundane tasks, lost in dissatisfaction, trying on costumes that never seem to fit.

In contrast, Kiko Loureiro stands on stage, his back turned to an absent audience, immersed in a performance unseen and unheard. Meanwhile, in an alternate timeline, the dancer moves—but in reverse, her graceful motions rewinding through time.

This narrative is a metaphor for the human journey: a life spent ignoring our true purpose, our innate gifts, our deepest calling. It reflects the tragedy of living as spectators in our own stories, wearing roles that don't resonate and rarely stepping forward as the protagonists of our lives.

In the climactic moment, the dancer faces the reality of her own mortality. In desperation, she pursues the dream she had always longed for—only to realize it is too late. Life, after all, has its own rhythm, and its tempo waits for no one.

The video’s retro aesthetic evokes the theatricality of existence, a grand spectacle where we are often cast in parts we never chose. A movie in which we live as characters we don’t like and almost never as the protagonists."

Theory Of Mind features Kiko Loureiro (guitars and keyboards), Felipe Andreoli (bass), Bruno Valverde (drums) and Maria Ilmoniemi (keyboards).

Tracklist:

"Borderliner"

"Out Of Nothing"

"Mind Rise"

"Talking Dreams"

"Blindfolded"

"Point Of No Return"

"Raveled"

"Lost In Seconds"

"The Other Side Of Fear"

"The Barefoot Queen"

"Finitude"

