Former MR. BUNGLE Member Arrested For Murder Of Girlfriend

A founding member of the Humboldt County band Mr. Bungle was arrested Tuesday for the murder of his girlfriend who has been missing since December 3, reports ABC 7 KRCR.

According to the Capitola Police Department, Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, 54, was arrested for the murder of Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani, 61. Police say, Alice Kamakaokalani was last seen on December 3, 2023, prompting a missing person investigation from law enforcement agencies. The Capitola Police Department, in conjunction with the El Cerrito Police Department, initiated an investigation into her disappearance on December 12, 2023.

As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Lengyel as a suspect. The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley. The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

(Photo - El Cerrito Police Department)