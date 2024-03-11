Former NIGHTWISH Bandmates TARJA TURUNEN And MARKO HIETALA Record New Song "Left On Mars" Due For Release This Wednesday

Former Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala and former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen have revealed they will release a new song called "Left On Mars" this Wednesday, March 13th. Check out the video message below.

The song can be pre-saved at this location.

Thiago Rahal Mauro at Metal Musikast recently spoke with Tarja Turunen, and during the interview, found below, she revealed the series of events that led to her reuniting with former Nightwish bandmate Marko Hietala at Z7 Summer Nights in Pratteln, Switzerland last summer.

The duo performed Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom Of The Opera" on the night during Tarja's set on July 8th, 2023, and then again on August 3 in Savonlinna, Finland at the Olavinlinna 15th-century castle.

Tarja: "When I had accepted to be the artist of the evening (at Z7 Summer Nights), I saw that they had also invited Marko and his band to perform at the same festival. I actually sent a message that I wished to reach Marko, because I didn't have his contact any longer, to ask him to perform with me, 'Phantom Of The Opera'. He responded 'yes', so after 18 years we were about to sing the song together, and it was super exciting. It was very beautiful. The people were very emotional. We had met before that - we had been singing together in Finland a few year before - so we kind of cleaned the table on that occasion already, so we were on good terms, so to say. But singing 'Phantom Of The Opera' together after all these years was amazing. And we're going to do it together again, and a lot more, in Brazil."