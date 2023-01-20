Former SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER To Release New "Heathens" Single And Launch New Album Pre-Order In February

Former Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following announcement:

"The new EP / single, 'Heathens', will be released February 3rd on all streaming platforms. And, drum roll, please.... the full 15-song 74-minute Postcards From The Asylum album will be available for pre-order via my Bandcamp site on Friday, February 3rd.

We’re going to offer signed and unsigned CDs which will ship before release day 3/17! We are also going to offer a very limited quantity of double vinyl for pre-order, as you know this is an ever-moving target, but our best guess is 4-5 months. So, please follow the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra on your favorite streaming services and prepare for us to unleash the pre-order!"

In June 2022, Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra released a heavy new single appropriately titled "Sic Riff". The track is the second single to be released in advance of an upcoming album.