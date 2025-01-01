Former SANCTUARY Guitarist SEAN BLOSL Dead At 58

Former Sanctuary guitarist Sean Blosl has died at the age of 58. His death occurred on August 26, 2024 in Seattle, but was formerly announced on social media on December 31, 2024 by his cousin and current Sanctuary guitarist Lenny Rutledge.

Rutledge posted on the Sanctuary Facebook page: "It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that Sean Blosl passed away earlier this year. He was involved in a vehicle related accident in Seattle.

"I have struggled with posting about this news. I am not a fan of the social media death announcements, but I realize that even though I think this is a private family matter, Sean was also a very important part of the Seattle music scene.

"Sean was my cousin, but to us we were much more like my brothers. We had a musical dream when we were kids that became a reality. Without Sean by my side I don't know if I would have had the opportunity to make this musical journey.

"It is very difficult to sum up a lifetime of love, memories and experiences but I will always remember Sean as an inspiration and a teacher.

"RIP Brother. I will see you on the other side."

Blosl played on the first two Sanctuary albums – 1988’s Refuge Denied and 1990’s Into The Mirror Black.