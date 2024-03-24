Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Plays First Show With INFECTIOUS GROOVES; Fan-Filmed Video

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, made his live debut with Infectious Grooves on March 23rd at the sold out Garden Grove Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California.

The band's setlist was comprised of the following 12 songs:

"These Freaks Are Here To Party"

"Turtle Wax (Funkaholics Anonymous)"

"You Lie... And Yo Breath Stank"

"Punk It Up"

"Therapy"

"Funny Farm" - live debut

"Violent & Funky"

"Boom Boom Boom"

"Monster Skank"

"Borracho"

"Running With The Bass"

"Infectious Grooves"

Fan-filmed video of the complete concert, as well as select individual songs, can be enjoyed below.

Catch Infectious Grooves live at the following shows:

March

24 - Garden Grove, California - Garden Grove Amphitheater

30 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

31 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

April

1 - Byron Bay, Australia - Bluesfest

4 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall

5 - Sydney, Australia - UNSW Roundhouse

Infectious Grooves is:

Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals

Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass

Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums

Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar

Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar

