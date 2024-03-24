Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Plays First Show With INFECTIOUS GROOVES; Fan-Filmed Video

March 24, 2024, an hour ago

news infectious grooves jay weinberg slipknot

Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Plays First Show With INFECTIOUS GROOVES; Fan-Filmed Video

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, made his live debut with Infectious Grooves on March 23rd at the sold out Garden Grove Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California.

The band's setlist was comprised of the following 12 songs:

"These Freaks Are Here To Party"
"Turtle Wax (Funkaholics Anonymous)"
"You Lie... And Yo Breath Stank"
"Punk It Up"
"Therapy"
"Funny Farm" - live debut
"Violent & Funky"
"Boom Boom Boom"
"Monster Skank"
"Borracho"
"Running With The Bass"
"Infectious Grooves"

Fan-filmed video of the complete concert, as well as select individual songs, can be enjoyed below.

Catch Infectious Grooves live at the following shows:

March 
24 - Garden Grove, California - Garden Grove Amphitheater
30 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum
31 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

April 
1 - Byron Bay, Australia - Bluesfest
4 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall
5 - Sydney, Australia - UNSW Roundhouse

Infectious Grooves is:

Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals
Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass
Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums
Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar
Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar

For further details, visit Infectious Grooves on Facebook.

 


Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources