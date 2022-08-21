Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Announces Canadian Run Of Mean Man Movie Screenings, Meet & Greets

Cathy-Sarah Holmes, who is the wife and manager of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, has announced that her and her husband will be partaking in a Canadian mini-tour next month. It will involve special screenings of the bio-pic Mean Man - The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, and autograph signings.

According to Cathy-Sarah, "The Canadian tour (scheduled for September / October 2022) was cancelled without our knowledge and could not be rebuilt, financially and mentally and we are sorry for that. After two years of lockdowns and Chris' cancer struggles and all of the fans in Canada waiting for the tour, we decided to come in September 2022 anyways. So the both of us will come to Canada between September 10th to the 25th on just a promotional tour for interviews, meet & greet, signings with some special screening of the Mean Man Documentary in Montreal, Toronto, Quebec City and Cornwall. We will also take the opportunity to meet with promoters and sponsors in preparation for a Canada / USA tour in 2023."

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues. Note that these dates are not traditional concerts, rather a chance for fans to meet Chris, enjoy a special screening of his movie, participate in a Q&A session, and get memorabilia signed.

September

13 - Metal CIBL 101.5FM - Montreal, QC

16 - The Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

17 - GMPQ - Quebec City, QC

21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON