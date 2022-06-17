FROM ASHES TO NEW Premier New Song And Video "Heartache", Shining A Light On The Struggle Of Impoverished Beginnings
From Ashes To New have released “Heartache” via Better Noise Music. The band, which boasts four Top Ten Active Rock singles and over 345M streams across digital music platforms, also premier an impactful new video to accompany the single. Listen to “Heartache” here, and watch the video below.
The new song sonically depicts the true “phoenix rising from the ashes” story behind the band’s name. From the opening lines, “Growing up in a prison is, Nothing different than the town I’m used to living in,” the track highlights the humble beginnings, poverty, family addiction, mental health issues each band member has faced, along with the current awareness of how those things have changed the trajectory of how they live now.
Directed by JosiahX, the “Heartache” music video captures and illustrates the feeling of the darkness from which each band member originated.
Lead singer Matt Brandyberry reflected on what inspired the song, saying, “Heartache. It's something we have all experienced and for most of us, something that defines a large portion of our lives. Filling our hearts with happiness gets us through each passing day, but the moments that cause pain are what condition us for our futures. Our stories began with heartache and from that heartache we manifested our happiness. With the good comes the bad, but from the bad we create the great. We are nothing without the heartache.”
This summer the band will be joining Memphis May Fire on the Remade In Misery tour across North America. The tour will kick off in Charlotte, NC on June 24 and end in Alton, VA on September 10. Fans can catch the band in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and San Diego. See a full list of dates below.
June
24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
July
2 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
3 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
5 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
8 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
9 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
15 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration Festival
16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
20 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
22 - San Diego, CA - Soma-Sidestage
23 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom
27 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
30 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
31 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
August
2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
September
10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)