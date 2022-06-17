FROM ASHES TO NEW Premier New Song And Video "Heartache", Shining A Light On The Struggle Of Impoverished Beginnings

From Ashes To New have released “Heartache” via Better Noise Music. The band, which boasts four Top Ten Active Rock singles and over 345M streams across digital music platforms, also premier an impactful new video to accompany the single. Listen to “Heartache” here, and watch the video below.

The new song sonically depicts the true “phoenix rising from the ashes” story behind the band’s name. From the opening lines, “Growing up in a prison is, Nothing different than the town I’m used to living in,” the track highlights the humble beginnings, poverty, family addiction, mental health issues each band member has faced, along with the current awareness of how those things have changed the trajectory of how they live now.

Directed by JosiahX, the “Heartache” music video captures and illustrates the feeling of the darkness from which each band member originated.

Lead singer Matt Brandyberry reflected on what inspired the song, saying, “Heartache. It's something we have all experienced and for most of us, something that defines a large portion of our lives. Filling our hearts with happiness gets us through each passing day, but the moments that cause pain are what condition us for our futures. Our stories began with heartache and from that heartache we manifested our happiness. With the good comes the bad, but from the bad we create the great. We are nothing without the heartache.”

This summer the band will be joining Memphis May Fire on the Remade In Misery tour across North America. The tour will kick off in Charlotte, NC on June 24 and end in Alton, VA on September 10. Fans can catch the band in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and San Diego. See a full list of dates below.

June

24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

July

2 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

3 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

5 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

8 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

9 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

15 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration Festival

16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

20 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

22 - San Diego, CA - Soma-Sidestage

23 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

27 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

30 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

31 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

August

2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

September

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)