GABBI GUN Teams Up With DRAGONFORCE Vocalist MARC HUDSON, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's MICHAEL GILBERT And KEN MARY For Performance Of HELLOWEEN's "Eagle Fly Free" (Video)

In the Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy video below, Gabbi Gun teams up with vocalist Marc Hudson (DragonForce), guitarist Michael Gilbert (Flotsam And Jetsam), drummer Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam), and Gary Schutt (bass) for a performance of the Helloween classic, "Eagle Fly Free".

Ken Tamplin: "German metal band Helloween’s second studio album, Keeper Of The Seven Keys: Part I, is credited by many to be the birth of power metal. "Eagle Fly Free" was released off the follow-up album, Keeper Of The Seven Keys: Part II, and went on to become the trademark song for the band.

The album itself became one of the most influential power metal albums of all time, reaching gold status in Germany and garnering global success for the band.

Gabbi is joining an all-star cast as she takes on this killer tune."