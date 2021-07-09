GAMMA RAY Announce Upcoming Multi-Format Release, 30 Years Live Anniversary; "Land Of The Free" Single And Video Out Now

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, German bashers Gamma Ray (led by Helloween co-founder Kai Hansen) decided to do a live streaming event in 2020 and set up a big stage in the ISS Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on August 27.

On their upcoming masterpiece, 30 Years Live Anniversary, the band would like to invite all of you to join their exclusive and only show in 2020, which has been streamed to all fans all over the globe. On September 10, this extraordinary show will be released as a double live album on both audio and video via earMUSIC.

The first single, "Land Of The Free" is available here. Watch a video for the track below, and stay tuned for further album details, coming soon.