GENE SIMMONS' Former Beverly Hills Estate Sees $32 Million Price Bump Following "Insane Makeover"; Photo Gallery

TMZ is reporting that KISS frontman Gene Simmons' former estate looks like a brand-new property... one he might not even recognize at first glance, but the new price tag - more than double what it was - will definitely catch his eye!

Says TMZ: "Real estate sources tell TMZ... the Beverly Hills property, which sits on almost 2 acres of land, is now selling for a whopping $48 million and it's been completely transformed since the KISS frontman had the keys to this palace.

You'll recall, Gene sold the home to Max Nobel of Nobel Development Group back in 2021 for a mere $16 million. We're told the entire property underwent a massive 18-month makeover before returning to the market... so much so, it's considered a brand-new property.

The new place is completely unrecognizable and was stripped to its studs... with Nobel L.A. redoing every inch of the 79,948-sq-ft lot and estate that features 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

It comes with enough parking for up to 30 cars! There's a 3-car garage attached to the main house and a separate 10-car garage with the option for lifts that can accommodate 20 cars -- it all sits where Gene used to have a tennis court."

Read more and view a photo gallery at TMZ.com.