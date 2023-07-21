GEOFF DOWNES, STEVE HACKETT, PHIL MANZANERA, RICK WAKEMAN Among Artists Confirmed For Memorial Concert In Memory Of Late KING CRIMSON / ASIA Legend JOHN WETTON

Lisa Wetton, (wife) Dylan Wetton, (son) and QEDG Management are delighted to announce that a memorial concert will be held in memory of John Wetton (King Crimson, Family, Roxy Music, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, UK, Asia) on August 3 at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex. The event will see friends and family of the late lead singer and guitarist gather together to celebrate the life of this extraordinary musician. An all-star line-up of legends, who were friends and collaborators of Wetton’s, will perform songs from throughout his incredible career.

The memorial event will be hosted by Prog Magazine’s editor, Jerry Ewing, alongside Geoff Downes (The Buggles, Asia, YES), Steve Hackett (Genesis, GTR) and artist Roger Dean.

The list of performers who wish to pay tribute to the legendary Wetton is growing by the day, but so far boasts (in alphabetical order): Chris Braide (Downes Braide Association), Roger Chapman (Family), Jim Cregan (Family, Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel), David Cross (King Crimson), Chris Difford (Squeeze), Geoff Downes, Steve Hackett, Annie Haslam (Renaissance), Dave Kilminster (John Wetton, Keith Emerson, Steven Wilson, Roger Waters), Phil Manzanera (Roxy Music), John Mitchell (John Wetton, Icon, It Bites, Fr*st), Martin Orford (John Wetton, IQ, Jadis), Guy Pratt (Pink Floyd, Roxy Music) , Jay Schellen (YES, Asia), Billy Sherwood (YES, Asia) and Rick Wakeman (YES, Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe) - all of whom will be supported by The Paul Green Rock Academy.

Geoff Downes commented, “I am very excited to be a part of the upcoming John Wetton Tribute. As you all know, I had a very close and unique writing partnership with John, and we were dear friends, brothers and band mates for many years.”

Wetton died on 31st January 2017, as a result of complications due to cancer. He spent his last days being cared for by the charity Macmillan Caring Locally, at the Macmillan Unit, Christchurch Hospital in Dorset. As a gesture of recognition towards his fans who supported Wetton right up until his death, John’s family and management have decided to allow this unique event to be live streamed so that it can be enjoyed across the globe. They have also identified the memorial as being the perfect opportunity to highlight the fantastic work done by Macmillan Caring Locally and to raise much-needed funds for the creation of a special hospice suite dedicated to the star.

Lin Sharp, Fundraising and Communications Director for the charity commented, “It was a privilege to care for John in the final days of his life and we are so grateful to his wife, Lisa, for her continued support. All monies raised will go to fund a room as a legacy to John, named The John Wetton Suite. A massive thank you to you all for making this possible.”

John’s son Dylan went on to say, “I am delighted and humbled that so many legendary artists who worked with my Dad over the years have agreed to come together both to honour him and raise vital funds for the charity which supported him during his last days.”

Tickets for the livestream can be purchased now with all proceeds going to Macmillan Caring Locally. In an effort to raise further funds, a special online auction will run alongside the evening’s proceedings boasting some unique lots, including a guitar owned by Wetton himself.

This promises to be an incredible, once-in-a-life time event and it is hoped that fans will support it generously by buying live stream memorial tickets as well as bidding on the various auction lots.

Dylan Wetton went on to say, “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my Dad’s life and the incredible musical legacy he has left behind. It’s going to be an amazing night, a unique event - which is exactly what my Dad deserves.” Downes agrees “To honour John’s legacy in this way with so many of his former musicians, colleagues and family gather together, shows just what an enormous amount of love, gratitude and respect so many of us held for John and his music. It’s going to be a wonderful celebration spanning the whole of John’s amazing career. I am very much looking forward to it. See you all there.”

Livestream tickets can be purchased here.