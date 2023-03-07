GEOFF TATE On New Solo Album - "We Hope To Have It Out By The End Of The Year"; Video

Vocalist Geoff Tate (ex-Queensrÿche) was interviewed by Chaoszine about his current world tour, his thoughts about his influence on the metal scene, and plans for a third solo album. Watch below.

Tate performs tonight, Tuesday, March 7, at Aaniwalli in Helsinki, Finland. You can find his complete live itinerary here.

Geoff Tate celebrated his 64th birthday on January 14 during his concert at Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Check out our show review here.