GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS Celebrate Their First Show & 50th Anniversary With Two Fan-Centric Celebrations

On December 1, 1973, George Thorogood & The Destroyers played their first show at The University of Delawares Lane Hall. Fifty years later, the one-of-a-kind rock party thrown by one of the most iconic bands in rock history is just getting started.

To commemorate this milestone, The Grammy Museum is proud to present An Evening With George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Thursday, November 30, at The Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles. The sold-out evening will feature an intimate conversation moderated by Matt Pinfield, followed by an electrifying live performance. To join the waitlist for tickets, please click here.

On Friday, December 1 fifty years to the date of the bands very first performance Southern Californias renowned rock station KLOS-FM will host George and the band for a private show and an exclusive interview with esteemed KLOS DJs Matt Pinfield and Marci Wiser, with 200 lucky fans. Fans interested in attending this intimate event can win tickets by listening to 95.5 KLOS-FM or by registering to win at 955klos.com. Winners will be chosen at random and notified in advance of the event.

As George Thorogood reflects on this half-century journey, he shares, "I'll admit to a warm feeling of satisfaction, maybe a bit of pride, and definitely a whole lot of gratitude. But, I must admit, fifty years doesn't feel like a long time when you love what you do. Every show we play can still feel like the biggest night of our lives."

With more than 8,000 live performances, more than 15 million albums sold, and iconic hits such as "Get A Haircut", "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Who Do You Love" and the definitive anthem "Bad To The Bone", Thorogood and his long-time band Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone) continue to captivate audiences like no other. Their legendary status is underlined by the fact that they remain one of the most remarkable live acts in the world, having completed their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, participated in landmark events like Live Aid, and shared stages with legends like Muddy Waters and The Rolling Stones. Their commitment to their fans is evident with last years extensive tour of nearly 100 shows across 17 countries on three continents, including Europe and Australia.