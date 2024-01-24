Gibson Garage London "The Ultimate Guitar Experience" Announces Grand Opening On February 24

Gibson, the iconic and leading global instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music for over a century, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved music brands around the world. Gibson is proud to announce it will officially open a new Gibson Garage flagship store in Historic London on Saturday, February 24. The Gibson Garage London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the U.S. and follows the successful opening of the Gibson Garage Nashville. The Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers across the globe and the place to explore Gibson’s 130-year music history.

Located in historic London just off Oxford Street, and featuring 4,500 square feet of retail space, the Gibson Garage London will officially open to the public on Saturday, February 24, at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK (one block from Oxford Street). Inside the Gibson Garage London, visitors can plug in and play more than 300 electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson, Gibson Custom, Gibson Acoustic, Epiphone, and Kramer, explore the entire collection of Maestro pedals, and more. Whether you are a seasoned professional musician, a casual guitar player, a beginner, or simply a music fan, the Gibson Garage is the new, must-see music destination in London.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Gibson Garage London! London was an obvious choice for our second location, given it’s one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world with a highly influential and vibrant musical ecosystem. The Gibson Garage is how we want our fans to experience Gibson; an immersive dream space where fans walk in and say, ‘Wow, this is the place that Gibson should have always had!’ The Garage is designed to be a part of the London music community with a live stage featuring performances, and events from icons and emerging artists on any given day. It’s also an exciting place to experience music and lifestyle through Gibson instruments, sound, media, and apparel. We hope the Gibson Garage will have a dramatic impact on the London music scene in addition to becoming a must-see destination.” – Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson Brands

With a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation, Gibson has become synonymous with music culture. At the Gibson Garage London, music lovers can design their own Made-to-Measure guitar inside the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab by selecting a unique guitar top off the wall and choosing the specs inside and out. The Gibson Garage London features a special, dedicated Acoustic guitar room with one of the largest displays of Gibson Acoustic guitars in the entire UK, as well as areas for Epiphone electric, acoustic and bass guitars, and the biggest display of Kramer guitars in the UK. At the Garage, fans are welcome to pick up and play all things Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, and Maestro and enjoy a massive display of exclusive Gibson apparel, gifts, and lifestyle items, as well as gear and accessories.

The Gibson Garage London is the ultimate guitar and music experience and features uniquely British cultural discoveries around every corner and level. Music fans will experience weekly live performances, showcases, and panel discussions from musicians and artists, all from its state-of-the-art stage located on the lower level. The Gibson Gallery, a bi-annual revolving gallery wall will celebrate the photography and art of British artists, and musicians. The inaugural exhibition at the Gibson Gallery will debut with an exclusive collection by legendary rock 'n' roll photographer Gered Mankowitz. For the past 50 years, Mankowitz’s portraits have helped to shape the iconic images of music’s key players. The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, PP Arnold, Kate Bush, Elton John, The Jam, Eurythmics and Oasis, and many more have all looked down the lens of Mankowitz’s camera. This Gibson Gallery exhibit will also feature rare and unseen portraits from Mankowitz’s unrivaled archive and is curated by RedHouse Gallery in association with Iconic Images.

The Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK (one block from Oxford Street) and is open daily Monday-Saturday from 10 - 7 PM, and from 12 - 6 PM on Sunday. For the latest news and updates on the Gibson Garage London, follow @GibsonGuitarUK on Instagram.

(Top photo - Paul Hemsworth)