Gibson Guitars - Video Tour Of Nashville Factory

You can’t think of Nashville without thinking of music. Since 1975 Gibson has been manufacturing instruments in Nashville. In this episode of The Scene, host Mark Agnesi is back in Music City to take us on a tour of the Gibson USA factory, where some of the world’s finest stringed instruments are made.

Mark joins Master Luthier Jim DeCola as he walks us through the factory where around 350 electric solid body and hollowbody guitars are produced every day. Watch to follow the process and see the hard work and skill that goes into making each guitar, from belt sanding and hand rolling the necks to scraping the binding.

