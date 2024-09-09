GIRLSCHOOL Add Additional Dates To West Coast Tour, Second Leg Of Final North American Tour

The longest tenured all-female rock band and NWOBHM legends Girlschool will be embarking on the last leg of their final North American tour this autumn. The trek will conquer the West Coast and Southwest from October 16 until drawing the final curtain on November 5.

The band has now added Denver, CO, Seattle, WA, Salt Lake City, UT, Pioneertown, CA, and Las Vegas, NV to the itinerary, which can be found below.

Girlschool comments, "We are excited to announce the second and final leg of our "Farewell North America" tour (with Alcatrazz and Lillian Axe). Please come and see us for what will be our final ever North American tour dates. Cheers you lot!"

The trek will see rotating direct support from Lillian Axe and Alcatrazz. The itinerary can be found below while tickets are now on sale and can be found here.

Tour dates:

October

16 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

17 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

18 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater (Just Added)

24 - Portland, OR - Dante's

25 - Seattle, WA - Substation (Just Added)

27 - Vancouver, BC - RickshawTheatre

29 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

November

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High (Just Added)

3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's (Just Added)

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave (Just Added)

5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Lineup:

Kim McAuliffe: rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals

Denise Dufort: drums

Olivia Airey: bass

Jackie Chambers: lead guitar, backing vocals

(Photo - Adam Kennedy)