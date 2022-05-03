GLORYHAMMER Take You Behind The Scenes Of “Fly Away” Music Video

Power metal warriors, Gloryhammer, recently released the new digital single, “Fly Away”. Today the band release behind the scenes footage from the video for the song. Watch below:

"Fly Away" kicks in with a captivating storyline, sparkling keys and fast-driven guitars, granting a glimpse of everything that is to explore within this interstellar powerhouse.

The band comments: "Mighty warriors of the galaxy! We are thrilled to present to you the next exciting chapter in the eternal saga of Gloryhammer, with our new song "Fly Away". Prepare to join us once more in fighting the dark forces of Zargothrax... for the eternal glory of Dundee!”

Watch the official video for “Fly Away” below, and download the single here.

Furthermore, Gloryhammer announced their Fly Away Tour of the UK and Ireland, also featuring Brothers Of Metal and Arion. The band will embark on the tour in September, right after their European tour with Warkings and Elvenking this summer. Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour are on sale now. All tour dates below.

Interdimensional Hammer Quest Tour dates:

June

4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry (with Warkings, Elvenking)

5 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

6 - Worgl, Austria - Komma (with Warkings, Elvenking)

7 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn (with Warkings, Elvenking)

9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

13 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle (with Warkings, Elvenking)

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall (with Warkings, Elvenking)

19 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville (with Warkings, Elvenking)

21 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch (with Warkings, Elvenking)

22 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska (with Warkings, Elvenking)

23 - Natz, Italy - Alpenflair

25 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Fly Away Tour dates:

September

1 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz

2 - Edinburgh, Scotland - La Belle Angele

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

4 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

6 - Southampton, England Engine Rooms

7 - Leeds, England - Stylus

8 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

9 - Bristol, England - SWX

10 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steel Mill

11 - London, England - Electric Brixton

13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

Lineup:

Angus McFife, Crown Prince of Fife - Vocals

Ser Proletius, Grand Master of the Deathknights of Crail - Guitars

The Hootsman, Astral Demigod of Unst - Bass

Zargothrax, Dark Emperor of Dundee - Keyboards

Ralathor, the Mysterious Submarine Commander of Cowdenbeath - Drums

(Photo - Peter Lerch and Elliot Vernon)