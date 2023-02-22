GRAHAM NASH To Release First New Studio Album In Seven Years This May; "Right Now" Single Streaming; US Tour Dates Revealed

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash, returns with his first studio album of new material in seven years, titled Now, due May 19 on BMG. Pre-order/pre-save the record here. Now is produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell.

In anticipation of the forthcoming 13-track record “Right Now” debuts today. Listen here, and below.

“I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that's something to say,” notes Nash.

Nash will hit the road in support of Now this spring with a run of performances throughout the US. The tour - Sixty Years Of Songs And Stories - marks the sixtieth anniversary of Nash’s first single with the Hollies, one of the leaders of the British Invasion of the 1960s and includes multiple night residencies in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Alexandria, VA, Annapolis, MD and more. Additionally, in June and July Nash will revisit his west coast tour dates recently postponed due to Covid. See below for a list of upcoming shows, tickets are available at grahamnash.com.

In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame - as a solo artist and with CSN - and a Grammy Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multifaceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half century.



Nash’s remarkable body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”

His passionate voice has long been heard in support of peace and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers list. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years of an extraordinary life in an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

Tracklisting:

"Right Now"

"A Better Life"

"Golden Idol"

"Stars And Stripes"

"Love Of Mine"

"Theme From Pastorale"

"In A Dream"

"Stand Up"

"Feels Like Home"

"Buddy’s Back"

"Follow Your Heart"

"I Watched It All Come Down"

"When It Comes To You"

"Right Now":

Sixty Years Of Songs And Stories tour dates:

April

12 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

13 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

15 - Ram’s Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

16 - Ram’s Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

18 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

19 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

21 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

22 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - The Palladium - Carmel, IN

25 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

26 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

28 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

29 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

30 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

May

2 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

5 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

7 - Southern Theatre - Columbus, OH

8 - Asbury Hall - Buffalo, NY

10 - Bethel Woods Event Gallery - Bethel Woods, NY

11 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

13 - The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

14 - City Winery - New York, NY

16 - City Winery - New York, NY

17 - City Winery - New York, NY

June

17 - Smothers Theatre - Malibu, CA

18 - Humphrey’s - San Diego, CA

20 - Fox Theatre - Tucson, AZ

21 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

25 - Washington’s - Fort Collins, CO

27 - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO

29 - Riverwalk Center - Breckenridge, CO

July

1 - The Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

2 - The Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

3 - The Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

5 - Argyros Performing Arts Center - Ketchum, ID

7 - The Panida - Sandpoint, ID

8 - Pantages Theater - Tacoma, WA

11 - Freight & Salvage - Berkeley, CA

13 - Freight & Salvage - Berkeley, CA

15 - The Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

16 - The Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

(Photo - Amy Grantham)