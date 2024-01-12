GRAVE DIGGER Premier Lyric Video For New Single "The Grave Is Yours"

German heavy metal legends, Grave Digger, are ready to open the next chapter of their more than four decades long band history.

After the lineup change and with their new guitar wizard Tobias Kersting (Chris Boltendahl's Steelhammer, ex-Orden Ogan), the band are back with the new single, "The Grave Is Yours" and to make clear, that 80's inspired traditional heavy metal in its purest is more than alive. Watch a lyric video for "The Grave Is Yours" below.

Additionally, the completely re-recorded classic track "Back to The Roots" is also part of this release. Straightforward, merciless, right in your face ... this is Grave Digger in 2024!

"The Grave Is Yours" is out now via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records worldwide, limited to 500 copies on 7" Red Vinyl, as well as on all popular and well-known download and streaming platforms. Order/save here.

Side A:

"The Grave Is Yours" (Music: Chris Boltendahl & Tobias Kersting · Lyrics: Chris Boltendahl)

Side B:

"Back To The Roots" (Music: Chris Boltendahl & Uwe Lulis · Lyrics: Chris Boltendahl & Thomas Göttlich)

- Produced, mixed & mastered by Chris Boltendahl at Graveyard Studio in Cologne/Germany

- Graphic Conception, Cover Artwork & Layout by Götz Morgenschweis

- Photos by Jens Howorka

- Photo Editing by Uwe Jarling

Grave Digger are:

Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)

Tobias Kersting (Guitar)

Jens Becker (Bass)

Marcus Kniep (Drums)