GRAVE DIGGER To Release 25 To Live Album In Strictly Limited Vinyl Box

The legendary Grave Digger live album, 25 To Live, will be released on February 3 in a strictly limited, one-off 4LP box via Metalville Records.

Recorded in 2005 in Sao Paulo in front of a frenetic audience, the 27-song concert features not only all the classics but also rarely played live tracks, and is still one of the absolute high points in the band's successful career.

The limited edition of 500 copies worldwide also includes a poster and a certificate signed by Grave Digger vocalist Chris Boltendahl. Packaging and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

LP 1:

Side A

"Passion" (Intro)

"The Last Supper"

"Desert Rose"

"The Grave Dancer"

"Shoot Her Down"

Side B

"The Reaper"

"Paradise"

"Excalibur"

LP 2:

Side A

"The House"

"Circle Of Witches"

"Valhalla"

Side B

"Son Of Evil"

"The Battle Of Bannockburn"

"The Curse Of Jacques"

"Grave In The No Man's Land"

LP 3:

Side A

"Yesterday"

"Morgane Lefay"

"Symphony Of Death"

Side B

"Witch Hunter"

"The Dark Of The Sun"

"Knights Of The Cross"

LP 4:

Side A

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"The Grave Digger"

"Rebellion"

Side B

"Rheingold"

"The Round Table"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"