GREAT WHITE Bassist SCOTT SNYDER Recovering From "Major Lower Back Surgery"

Great White bassist, Scott Snyder, has revealed that he underwent "major lower back surgery" in December. Snyder shared the following via social media:

"Hello all! 👋 I hope everyone had a great holiday season with friends and family.

"I know I’ve been very quiet lately, here’s why. Some of you know I had major lower back surgery in December. This is something I’ve needed for years and couldn’t put it off anymore. I’m recovering very well and would like to thank my band, family, friends, surgeon with his robot and especially my wife Angelique Snyder. Going above and beyond, she’s a trooper, I wasn’t a treat to be around. I love you babe.

"My boys Great White will have a good backup bassist to cover me for a few shows. So please continue to support them. I’ll be back asap. I’ll be stronger, faster, taller and full of metal! Ha! I love you all, you know that." 🙏❤️🙏❤️

