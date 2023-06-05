Greek Black Metal Duo MELAN SELAS Release "Dreadful Dome" Lyric Video

Following the news of their signing to The Circle Music, Greek black metal act, Melan Selas, have unleashed the first single and lyric video in support of the upcoming second album, Zephyrean Hymns. Watch the lyric video for “Dreadful Dome” below.

Scheduled for a September 22 release, Zephyrean Hymns breathes new life into the black metal scene and promises to place the band among the greats of the Greek black metal scene.

"A quest through space and time, an ascension to something greater... Zephyrean Hymns lead our cause," this is how the band describes the new album.

Zephyrean Hymns consists of eight songs that create a unique atmosphere. Sometimes the listener is assaulted by raging riffs and eerie screams and at other times engrossed in seductive vocals travelling with dreamy melodies.

Hailing from Trikala, Greece, Melan Selas formed in 2015 and have so far released two EPs and one full-length album, Φάος. The band consists of D.K. (Riffobia, Katavasia) who handles all instruments and Astraea (Oletir) on vocals and lyrics.

Melan Selas' music genre can be defined as black metal with epic and atmospheric elements, as well as some black/thrash metal sections. The lyrical themes of the project vary between nature, ancient times and philosophy.

Zephyrean Hymns tracklisting:

"Mountain Tops"

"Frozen Lake"

"Humble Soil"

"Trumpets Of War"

"Dreadful Dome"

"Darkened Cliff"

"Wanderer"

"Ancient Scrolls"

"Dreadful Dome" lyric video:

(Photo - Georg Iffert)