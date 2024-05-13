GREYHAWK Vocalist REV TAYLOR Quits To Pursue Opera Career

Just days removed from a conquering performance at Legions Of Metal (review/photo gallery here), the Seattle based outfit, Greyhawk, took to social media to announce the amicable departure of vocalist Rev Taylor.

"It is with sadness that we have to let you know that our singer and frontman will no longer be singing for Greyhawk. Rev is changing the trajectory of his music career to focus on his opera performances. We are all still on great terms, and his decision to leave is strictly a professional one. Rev has been with us since this band officially started in 2018 and has sang on every release we have done and every show we have played. We will greatly miss his voice, his creative contributions, his larger than life presence and the brotherly bond we have all formed with him over the years. We have all been through a lot together and will miss our brother dearly. We are planning one final show with Rev in the Seattle area, date and venue TBD. Thank you Rev, for everything.

"You can follow his opera escapades here.

"With this being said, with every setback, great opportunity presents itself. The remaining 4 members are committed to continuing on as Greyhawk and bringing you more of our unique brand of heavy metal. We are officially auditioning new singers as of right now. So anyone who is interested in singing for Greyhawk, please message us on Facebook, on Instagram or email us at greyhawkmetal@gmail.com.

"The keepers of the flame shall rise, and stand as one!!!!"