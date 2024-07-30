GROZA Debut New Single “Daffodils” Feat. HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY And KARG
July 30, 2024, 7 minutes ago
German black metal collective Groza will release their 3rd album, Nadir, on September 20 with AOP Records. Today, the band has unveiled the record's 2nd single, "Daffodils", which features their first collaboration with members from Harakiri For The Sky and Karg.
Conjuring a sound that melds intense atmospheric soundscapes and enraged melodic vocals with blistering blast beats and catastrophic riffs that invoke powerful emotions of anger and sadness, Groza has crafted six songs on Nadir that defy boundaries and create a new benchmark for modern black metal.
Preorder/presave Nadir here.
Tracklisting:
“Soul: Inert”
“Asbest”
“Dysthymian Dreams”
“Equal. Silent. Cold.”
“Deluge”
“Daffodils” feat. JJ & MS // Karg & Harakiri For The Sky
"Daffodils":
“Dysthymian Dreams” video:
Groza live:
October
2 - Munchen, DE - Backstage
3 - Essen, DE - Turock
4 - Hamburg, DE - Kronensaal
5 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus
6 - Copenhagen, DK - Stengade
7 - Arnhem, NL - Willemeen
8 - Wasquehal, FR - The Black Lab
9 - Paris, FR - Glazart
10 - Aarburg, CH - Musigburg
11 - Bologna, IT - Arcanum Fest
12 - Vienna, AT - Vienna Metal Meeting
13 - Ljubljana, SI - Orto Bar
14 - Zagreb, HR - Mocvara
15 - Belgrade, SR - Zappa Baza
16 - Budapest, HU - A38
17 - Ostrava, CZ - Barrak
18 - Dresden, DE - Blauer Salon
19 - Poznan, PL - 2Progi
20 - Krakow, PL - Kamiennal2