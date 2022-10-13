Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Reveals ALICE COOPER Song She Never Got To Play Live - "Now They're Doing It; If I Go Back They Better Keep It In There"

Guitarist Nita Strauss recently spoke with Meltdown on WRIF about making the move from Alice Cooper to Demi Lovato's band. She also talked about her relationship with her replacement, Kane Roberts the NFL, sobriety, and more.

On Kane Roberts:

"Oh, I'm a huge fan. I mean, anybody that's heard me talk about my favorite Alice Cooper song has heard me talk about Kane Roberts. I'm sure you've asked me in the past, 'What are your favorite Alice Cooper songs to play live?' and I'd always say Kane Roberts-era songs. I just heard they're playing 'Freedom' on this tour; I'm actually a little put out by this because I had been wanting to play 'Freedom' for five years and we never got it in the set. And now they're doing it. So , if I go back to Alice at some point, they better keep it in there because I want to play that song (laughs)."

On October 4th, shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. Guitarist Nita Strauss, who left Cooper's band earlier this year to tour with Demi Lovato, made a surprise appearance for the last song of the night, "School's Out". Check out the fan-filmed video below.