GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH To Release "Blues-Oriented" Solo Album In 2024 "With A Bunch Of Different Singers"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash recently spoke with Lyndsey Parker of Yahoo Entertainment. During their chat, Slash revealed that he has completed work on a follow-up to his 2010 debut solo album, titled Slash. This as yet untitled record - not to be confused with the four albums released under the moniker Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - will be released at some point in 2024.

According to Slash, "I'm doing this record that - well, it's done now - but it's not coming out til next year. I did this record with a bunch of different singers, sort of similar to my first solo record, but it's more blues-oriented, and I had her (Demi Lovato) sing on something. I asked her specifically to sing on something, and she did. So I told her, 'If you need me to put some guitar on something, just let me know. I'll do it.' So, she hit me back about two weeks, three weeks later and said she's got this song she's doing a remake of. I just did that. We were in Norway, on a day off, and I found a cool engineer and studio in Norway, and just put the guitars on there. It's amazing how fast it came out."

Deni Lovato has just released “Sorry Not Sorry" (Rock Version) featuring Slash. The release comes alongside the announcement of her upcoming album, Revamped, featuring rock versions of her hit songs, out September 15th.

The Slash album, released in 2010, featured numerous guest vocalists including: Ian Astbury, Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Chris Cornell, Andrew Stockdale, Lemmy Kilmister, and Kid Rock, amongst others.