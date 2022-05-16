GUS G. Talks Gear, Recording And New Music With JOE SATRIANI: Part 1 (Video)

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has checked in with the following update:

Gus: "Hey everyone, I've had the honour and privilege to chat to one of my favourite guitarists, a living legend, Mr. Joe Satriani! This was a super fun hang. We talked about our favourite gear, Joe's new album The Elephants Of Mars, and the concept and messages behind some of the tracks. We talked about much more on this lengthy chat, stay tuned as Part 2 coming very soon!"

Satriani has released his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, via earMusic. A dynamic and vivid new video for the title track, again directed by ZZ Satriani, can be viewed below:

The Elephants Of Mars is available as a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version.

Order here.

Formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Sahara"

"The Elephants Of Mars"

"Faceless"

"Blue Foot Groovy "

"Tension and Release"

"Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"

"Doors Of Perception "

"E 104th St NYC"

"Pumpin’"

"Dance Of The Spores"

"Night Scene"

"Through A Mother’s Day Darkly"

"22 Memory Lane"

"Desolation"

"Pumpin'" visualizer:

"Faceless" visualizer:

"Sahara" video:

The Art of The Elephants Of Mars, Episode 1:

The Art of The Elephants Of Mars, Episode 2:

(Photo - Eduardo Peña Dolhun)