HALESTORM's LZZY HALE & JOE HOTTINGER To Embark On "The Living Room Sessions" Tour; Video

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger have announced "The Living Room Sessions" tour for January 2025.

A message states: "Freaks! We're so excited to bring you "The Living Room Sessions" tour this January! Get ready for 12 intimate nights with Lzzy and Joe as we tell stories and play stripped down Halestorm songs, as well as acoustic versions of some of the music that's inspired us. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10am local. You can also sign up for our mailing list today to get early access tickets with our pre-sale starting tomorrow."