HALIPHRON Release Making Of Anatomy Of Darkness, Part III: Rhythm Guitars Pt I; Video

Symphonic death metal band, Haliphron, returns with their second full-length, Anatomy Of Darkness, scheduled for release on October 25 via Listenable Records. The band have released a third "making of" video today. Watch three segments below:

Making Of, Part I:

Making Of, Part II:

Making Of, Part III:

Haliphron's lyrical themes are consistently intertwined with their captivating and powerful sound. For Anatomy Of Darkness, the band has pushed their boundaries further than ever before. The album features shorter, more guitar and riff-based tracks, intense lead guitar parts, and an overall more aggressive tone. A key component is the vocal diversity, incorporating grunts, screams, growls, whispers, and even clean singing. These elements combine to make Anatomy Of Darkness a loud, epic, and aggressive metal album.

The band elaborates on the album's cover artwork: "The cover artwork symbolizes the essence of darkness. It depicts a figure standing in a wheat field, representing the struggle against addiction. Darkness dissipates into small pieces, transforming into birds of freedom (which displayed on the back cover)."

Tracklisting:

“Opus Addicere”

“Silent Escape”

“Feasting On Flesh”

“Black Star”

“Buried Truth”

“Double Or Nothing”

“Epitome Of Perfection”

“Art Of The Blade”

“Anatomy Of Darkness”

“Silent Escape” video:

Teaser:

Haliphron:

Marloes Voskuil - Vocals

Ramon Ploeg - Guitars

Jeroen Wechgelaer - Guitars

Jessica Otten - Bass

Paul Beltman - Drums