Harder & Heavier - 60s British Invasion Goes Metal To Be Reissued On Vinyl; Features Members Of AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, SEPULTURA, TWISTED SISTER, QUIET RIOT, MR. BIG, ANTHRAX, WHITESNAKE, L.A. GUNS And More

On April 14, Cleopatra Records sub-label, Deadline Music, will reissue the collection Harder & Heavier - ’60s British Invasion Goes Metal on vinyl.

Description: Get ready to hear the classics of '60s British Invasion rock like you've never heard them before - performed by an all-star line-up of metal superstars! Includes performances by members of AC/DC, Twisted Sister, Marilyn Manson, Motörhead, Sepultura, Quiet Riot, Rainbow, Night Ranger, King's X, Whitesnake, and lots more! Features supercharged versions of hits by The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Beatles, Spencer Davis Group, The Troggs, and many more!

The collection is currently available on CD, here. Check out some audio samples below.

Tracklisting:

"Paint It Black" – Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), George Lynch (Lynch Mob), Tony Franklin (The Firm) & Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot)

"The Mighty Quinn" – Mickey Dolenz (The Monkees), John 5 (Marilyn Manson), Billly Sheehan (Mr. Big) & Greg Bissonette

"It’s Not Unusual" – Dez Fafara (Devildriver), Bob Kulick, Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot) & Simon Wright (AC/DC)

"Twist And Shout" – Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Scott Ian (Anthrax) & Greg Bissonette

"She’s Not There" – Doug Pinnick (King’s X), Carlos Cavazo (Quiet Riot), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot) & Simon Wright (AC/DC)

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" – Tim “Ripper” Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) & Vinny Appice (Heaven & Hell)

"All Day And All Of The Night" – Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow), Brad Gillis (Night Ranger), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot) & Simon Wright (AC/DC)

"Wild Thing" – Brett Scallions (Fuel), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake), Tony Franklin (The Firm) & Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot)

"Do Wah Diddy Diddy" – David Johansen (NY Dolls), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot) & Simon Wright (AC/DC)

"I’m A Man" – Terry Reid, Richie Kotzen (Mr. Big), Tony Franklin (The Firm) & Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot)

"My Generation" – Mike Tramp (White Lion), Jeff Labar (Cinderella), Tony Franklin (The Firm) & Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot)