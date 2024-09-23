HEART Announce More New Dates For Royal Flush Tour 2025
September 23, 2024, an hour ago
Back in July, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour had been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Singer Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.
Heart recently announced rescheduled dates for the tour. “We are so so excited to resume this tour," said guitarist Nancy Wilson. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"
Today, Heart add more new dates for the tour, stating: "We are back on the road for the Royal Flush Tour 2025 and can’t wait to see you there!"
The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 16 in New York, NY. Find the updated tour itinerary below.
For the dates marked "New", Heart presale begins Wednesday, September 25 at 10 AM using code DREAMS. General on sale to start Friday September 27 at 10 AM at heart-music.com. All previously rescheduled dates on sale now.
Tour dates:
February
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Theatre (New)
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena
29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
April
2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre
10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum (New)
12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (New)
13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena (New)
16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall (New)
(Photo - Criss Cain)