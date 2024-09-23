HEART Announce More New Dates For Royal Flush Tour 2025

Back in July, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour had been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Singer Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.

Heart recently announced rescheduled dates for the tour. “We are so so excited to resume this tour," said guitarist Nancy Wilson. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

Today, Heart add more new dates for the tour, stating: "We are back on the road for the Royal Flush Tour 2025 and can’t wait to see you there!"

The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 16 in New York, NY. Find the updated tour itinerary below.

For the dates marked "New", Heart presale begins Wednesday, September 25 at 10 AM using code DREAMS. General on sale to start Friday September 27 at 10 AM at heart-music.com. All previously rescheduled dates on sale now.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Theatre (New)

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena

29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum (New)

12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (New)

13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena (New)

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall (New)

