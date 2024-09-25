HEART's ANN WILSON Issues Health Update - "I Thought It'd Be Best If You Heard This Straight From Me"; Audio

Back in July, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour had been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.

Today, Ann shared the following audio message:

"Hello, everybody. Ann Wilson here.

"Now I know lots of you have been wondering how I've been doing, so I thought it'd be best if you heard this straight from me.

"I'm doing absolutely fine now, but it's been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there's that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.

"For anyone who's been through that, I empathize big time.

"Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!

"And so I'm excited to share with you that I'm now finished with chemo and I'm officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025.

"There's maintenance going forward, but I'm told the side effects are much less severe. The worst is over and I'm thankful for the efficacy of this poison, but it's more than welcome to get the f*ck out of my body now.

"I'm immensely grateful to everyone who prayed and sent me those good vibes. I've so felt your love.

"My story has a happy ending, due in part to early detection. My advice? Get checked regularly.

"I love you all, and I'll see you very, very soon.

"There's much to celebrate."

Heart recently announced rescheduled dates for the Royal Flush Tour. “We are so so excited to resume this tour," said guitarist Nancy Wilson. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

Heart have since added more new dates for the tour, stating: "We are back on the road for the Royal Flush Tour 2025 and can’t wait to see you there!"

The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 16 in New York, NY. Find the updated tour itinerary below.

For the dates marked "New", Heart presale begin today, Wednesday, September 25, using code DREAMS. General on sale to start Friday September 27 at 10 AM at heart-music.com. All previously rescheduled dates on sale now.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Theatre (New)

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena

29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum (New)

12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (New)

13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena (New)

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall (New)

(Photos - Criss Cain)