HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON To Release New Single "Tender Heart" Next Week

January 14, 2021, 44 minutes ago

Heart's Ann Wilson has announced that she will release a new original song, "Tender Heart", on January 22nd. Fans can sign up for Ann's mailing list,here, to be the first to listen.

Late last year, Ann Wilson released her first song in two years. “The Revolution Starts Now” is available for digital download on AnnWilson.com. You can find a lyric video for the song below.

“The Revolution Starts Now” was originally recorded by Steve Earle and first appeared as the title track of his Grammy nominated 2004 album, The Revolution Starts Now.

 

The single artwork for “The Revolution Starts Now” was designed by American street artist and activist Shepard Fairey, who first emerged with his “Andre The Giant Has A Posse” sticker campaign before becoming widely known during the 2008 US presidential election for his Barack Obama “Hope” poster.



