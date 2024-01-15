Help Craft The Sound Of FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Next Album With MICHAEL GILBERT's Guitar Challenge; Video

Flotsam And Jetsam guitarist, Michael Gilbert, has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"I have a challenge for you guitar shredders out there. Right now, we are right smack in the middle of making another Flotsam And Jetsam album, and I am chasing tones. So I'm asking you, guitar shredders out there, to send me your favorite profile. I'd love to sample it and see if I can use it on the record.

"And I don't care what it is, if it's a Kemper, if it's a Fractal, if it's a Line 6, or say you even got a combo amp and you have an effects array, send me the list of your effects. I'll try it out, and if I use it on the record, that'll be awesome.

"But the best part about it is, if I do use it, I'm going to put you in the credits, and I'm going to send you a shirt, and I'm going to send you a copy of the record. That's a pretty good deal!

"So send me what you got. We have about two weeks to complete this, and guess what? I'm looking forward to it, and good luck!"

Send your submissions to flotztildeath@gmail.com with the subject "Attention: Guitar Challenge".