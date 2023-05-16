HONEYMOON SUITE Announces Toronto Clifton Hill….Revisited Release Party

Honeymoon Suite's vocalist Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan celebrate the release of Clifton Hill ... Revisited by performing a special intimate fan experience on May 24, 2023 at Classic Bowl in Mississauga ON. Tickets and special CD/LP packages are available now through the band's webstore on RockpaperMerch.com.

Originally released in 2008, the fan favourite Clifton Hill...Revisited has been reissued with enhanced sound and acoustic bonus tracks. The limited-edition CD/LP package is now available for pre-sale on the Honeymoon Suite webstore through RockPaperMerch.com. This special pre-release edition of 150 sets is pressed on red/yellow swirl vinyl and comes in special gatefold packaging that also houses the CD version with the bonus acoustic tracks. All albums are personally hand signed by vocalist Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan.

A small crowd of 100 fans will be the first to hear the album remixed from the master tracks at Iguana Studios In Toronto, ON as well as two new acoustic versions of “Ordinary” and “Sittin' In The Garden” and view the premiere of two new videos for those new tracks. An intimate live acoustic set will follow including never before played songs from Clifton Hill plus a selection of band hits.

Johnnie and Derry will have an interactive Q&A then meet with fans for a photo opportunity and personally sign Clifton Hill ... Revisited ahead of the fall 2023 worldwide release date. All packages also include a Commemorative Ticket and special Room Key keychain.

Tracklisting:

"The House"

"Riffola"

"That's All U Got"

"Why Should I?"

"Ordinary"

"She Ain't Alright"

"Sunday Morning"

"Tired O' Waiting On You"

"Restless"

"Separate Lives"

"Sittin' In The Garden"

"Ordinary" (acoustic) *

"Sittin' In The Garden" (acoustic) *

* denotes CD version only