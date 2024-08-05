HOUSE OF LORDS Share New Single “Crowded Room”

Hard rockers House Of Lords return this summer with a new single entitled "Crowded Room" accompanied by a visualizer, available below.

House Of Lords is helmed by its legendary singer James Christian, the sole remaining member appearing on all the band's albums. He is joined by guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with World Upside Down, the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (Touch, Michael Bolton, Drive, She Said) along with Swedish drummer Johan Koleberg (Lion's Share, Ignition, Therion).

This is the same line-up that appeared on the band's last album Saints And Sinners, and they have gelled into an even more focused and extremely ambitious group full of superb hooks, majestic atmospheres, and monumental guitar riffs reminiscent of their self-titled debut album.

About "Crowded Room", James Christian succinctly states:

“Too many voices in my head, and I know them all by name.”

House Of Lords debuted in 1989 with the release of their self-titled album, a record that is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the 1980s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of Christian, and the instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-Angel and Giuffria keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright, and Ken Mary), were reminiscent of such frontrunners as Whitesnake, Deep Purple and Van Halen and immediately brought the band to the attention of the mainstream music media and the masses of '80s hard rock fans.

With their sophomore release, Sahara, House Of Lords had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home." After a tour with Nelson in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with Demon's Down. With the change in musical climate at the time, House Of Lords hibernated until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial Power And The Myth, an album that featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with '70s rock influences.

After a short European tour, Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of House Of Lords, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of Power And The Myth. New members Jimi Bell on guitars and B.J. Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, World Upside Down, a record that caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes. That album was followed up by the equally impressive Come To My Kingdom in 2008, Cartesian Dreams in 2009, Big Money in 2011, Precious Metal in 2014, and Saint Of The Lost Souls in 2017.

House Of Lords have toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and are a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents.

House Of Lords are:

James Christian - vocals, bass

Jimi Bell - guitars

Mark Mangold - keyboards

Johan Koleberg - drums