How A $10 Bet Between SUPERTRAMP's Drummer & Singer Turned Into 20 Million Albums Sold; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Roger Hodgson grew up a happy boy, but then his parents sent him away to a punishing boarding school. He put this horrendous experience and his search for sanity into an all-time 70s classic called 'The Logical Song'. When he brought it to his band Supertramp, a key member, Rick Davies hated it… but an adventurous recording session gave the song a true uniqueness including a strange instrument he bought for a few bucks, as well as recording the iconic sax in a men’s room and adding a cool sound effect from one of the first handheld video games. In the end, the drummer made a 10-dollar bet with Roger Hodgson that the record Breakfast In America would go top ten… the drummer won the bet in a big way when the album sold 20 million copies. This amazing story is coming up next on Professor Of Rock."